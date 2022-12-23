The Northern School, Nabha-Patiala Road, Rakhra

To promote the love for ‘dastar’, a turban tying competition was conducted in the school. Students from Class VI to XII participated in it. They adorned their dastars very beautifully and gracefully. It was conducted under the supervision of Gagan Maan Shergill, Principal of the school. She said such competitions are helpful in making sure that the youth does not waver from Khalsa Panth. All the participants were awarded with participation certificates.
