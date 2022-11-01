The Northern School, Rakhra

Diwali was celebrated with a special assembly organised by school students. It highlighted the significance of the day. The primary wing students showcased their talent in dance performance, songs, poems and plays. A tangelo competition was organised for the whole school. School Principal Gagandep Kaur Shergill appreciated the efforts of students and conveyed best wishes to the students and staff.
