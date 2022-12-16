The Northern School, Rakhra

The Annual Sports Day was celebrated at the school with enthusiasm. Various sports programmes were organised by the school Sports Department in which students participated according to their interest. The winners in different categories were rewarded with medals and appreciation certificates. In the end, Principal of the school Gagandeep Maan Shergill shared her valuable thoughts about sports with the students and motivated them to participate in sports. This school focuses on extra-curricular activities along with academics. These activities helps to rejuvenate the morale of the students and enhance their capabilities in growing and learning.