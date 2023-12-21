The Northern School, Rakhra

A sports event was organised on the school premises. The programme began with the arrival of school's owner Gagan Shergill. Students displayed a wide array of sports activities ranging from band display, march- past, track events and school drill. The Principal awarded the medals and the certificates to the winners of the various sports events. She addressed the gathering and emphasised the importance of sports in a child's life.

