The Northern School Rakhra, Patiala

The Northern School organised the tyre-laddering activity during their sports period. Students had great fun in this activity. The School management is going to plan a sports meet shortly in which the school students will showcase their physical fitness and perform in different activities.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
There should be no blame-game over stubble-burning in Punjab, will address issue by next year, say Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann
Take responsibility for the problem
Supreme Court to take up stubble-burning issue on November 10
AQI level in the national capital reaches alarming stage
Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman
Highlights negligence on part of the Punjab govt
Arvind Kejriwal to announce AAP's CM candidate for Gujarat Assembly polls today
The candidate will be named on the basis of opinion submitte...