The Paradise International School, Ghagga

Students outshone in CBSE Class X results. Palakdeep Kaur topped the school with 98.6% marks followed by Armaandeep Singh with 96.7% marks, Lakshdeep Garg with 96.4% marks, Kohinoorpreet Kaur with 96.2% marks, Paranreet Kaur and Manmeet Singh with 95.2% marks. As many as 28 students got more than 90% and 45 students with more than 80% marks. Chairman Dr Amritpal Singh Kaleka and Principal Dr Parminder Kaur congratulated all students and wished for their bright future and also appreciated the hard work and dedication of the school staff.