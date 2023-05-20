The Paradise International School, Ghagga

Students outshone in CBSE Class X results. Palakdeep Kaur topped the school with 98.6% marks followed by Armaandeep Singh with 96.7% marks, Lakshdeep Garg with 96.4% marks, Kohinoorpreet Kaur with 96.2% marks, Paranreet Kaur and Manmeet Singh with 95.2% marks. As many as 28 students got more than 90% and 45 students with more than 80% marks. Chairman Dr Amritpal Singh Kaleka and Principal Dr Parminder Kaur congratulated all students and wished for their bright future and also appreciated the hard work and dedication of the school staff.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to be sworn in as CM, deputy CM this afternoon, 8 legislators likely to take oath as ministers
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has invited leaders of sev...
India repatriates 22 Pakistani prisoners after completion of jail terms
They are handed over to the Pakistani Rangers at the border'...
National Investigation Agency raids 15 locations in J-K in terror-funding case
The raided places are Anantnag, Pulwama, Kupwara, Srinagar, ...
PM Modi unveils Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Hiroshima, site of world's first nuclear attack
The location of the bust of Gandhi has been chosen as a mark...