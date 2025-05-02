The Paradise International School, Ghagga, hosts annual ‘Vidyaarambh’ ceremony 

The school hosted its annual ‘Vidyaarambh’ ceremony with great reverence and celebration, marking the auspicious initiation of writing skills for its new beginners. The ceremony commenced with a traditional invocation of Goddess Saraswati, followed by the soulful recitation of ‘shabad gayan’, creating a spiritually uplifting atmosphere. The hallmark of the event was the symbolic act where each child, assisted by their parents, made their first writing impression on a sandpit, signifying the beginning of their educational journey. Adding to the charm of the event were captivating dance performances by kindergarten students, earning warm applause from the audience. Principal Dr Parminder Kaur addressed the gathering, congratulating the parents on the significant milestone. She offered valuable parenting insights, emphasising the importance of a nurturing and disciplined environment for the holistic development of children. The ceremony beautifully blended tradition with emotion, leaving behind memories cherished by both students and parents.
