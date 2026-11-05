The Power of ‘One More Story’: How a night with dadi changed the way I see our culture

It was night. Dadi was sitting on her bed, ready with a story, like she always is.

“Children! Come here. Let me tell you a story before you sleep!” she called.

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My brother didn’t even look up from his phone. “Dadi, I'm watching a movie! I’ll come later. Anyway, I'm not interested in your old stories!”

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I went. “Of course, Dadi! I'm coming!”

She smiled and asked me a question I had never really thought about. “Tell me, why do we celebrate festivals?”

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“Because we get holidays!” I said proudly. “Otherwise all our fun would be cancelled!”

Dadi laughed. “What an answer! But there’s much more to these festivals than holidays. Let me tell you.”

The story behind burning Ravana

“First, tell me, why do we burn Ravana’s effigy on Dasehra?”

“Because Lord Rama defeated him?”

“Exactly. Ravana was a powerful and learned king who ruled Lanka. But he abducted Sita, and his pride stopped him from correcting his mistake. Dasehra celebrates that victory of good over evil.”

Then she added something that stuck with me. “Ravana’s story teaches us that even if we do many good things, it is not going to save us from the consequences of our wrong actions. One terrible decision can destroy what we have built, and pride can stop us from seeing our own mistakes.”

I listened more carefully after that.

The story behind the colours

“Dadi, then why do we celebrate Holi?”, I asked, now curious to know more.

“Holi has more than one story. On Holika Dahan, we remember Prahlad, who survived the fire because of his faith, while Holika perished.”

“And the colours?”

She smiled. “A popular story tells how young Krishna wondered why Radha’s complexion was different from his. His mother playfully suggested he colour Radha’s face. That playful idea became the tradition of colours.”

“Oh! So there’s a story behind the colours too!”

“Yes, beta. There is often more to a tradition than what we see on the outside”, said Dadi.

The story behind the diyas

“Then, Dadi, why do we celebrate Diwali?”

“In a widely celebrated tradition, Diwali marks the return of Rama, Sita and Lakshmana to Ayodhya after fourteen years of exile. Imagine waiting fourteen years for your loved ones to return! The people were so happy that they lit rows of diyas to welcome them home. Even today, those lamps remind us of hope, happiness and light,” she explained.

I looked at the diya flickering nearby, and then at my brother, still glued to his movie.

More than a story

“It’s getting late now,” Dadi said. “We should sleep. These are just a few stories. But have you ever thought about the traditions we have slowly forgotten? I’ll tell you more tomorrow night.”

She got ready to sleep, but I kept thinking. That night I realised something. While I was listening to Dadi, my brother was busy with his phone. And honestly, how often do we all do the same?

Our grandparents have stories, memories and traditions to share, but we often say, ‘Later!’ and return to our screens.

Think of old hand-held pankhas, family gatherings, and sitting together at night just to listen. Some customs have become less common. If we stop passing them on, more may be forgotten.

What if we remember every new trend but forget the traditions that connect us to our roots?

Traditions are not just about celebrating festivals. They are about understanding our past, learning from it, and keeping our culture alive.

Because traditions don’t survive just because we celebrate them. They survive when we understand their stories, value their meaning and pass them on. And I knew — tomorrow night, I would listen again. And this time, I would bring my brother along.

The writer is a student of Class IX, Manav Mangal Smart School, Phase X, SAS Nagar