The Saupin’s School, Chandigarh

The Saupin’s Annual Poetry Recitation Competition was organised. The poet celebrated this year was Gerard Manley Hopkins. As many as 21 schools from across the tricity participated in the event. Adya Dixit from Sacred Heart School, Chandigarh, bagged the first position in Category A. The second position was a tie between Khushi Singhal from Saupin’s, Chandigarh, and Nikita from Aurobindo School. The third position was won by Maryam Eqbal from DPS, Chandigarh. Nigella Mann from St Kabir School secured the first position in Category B. The second and third positions were bagged by Jigarsher from KB DAV, Chandigarh, and Kashika from Aurobindo School, Chandigarh, respectively. The running trophy was carried away by St Kabir Public School, Chandigarh, for the second time in a row.