The Tribune School, Chandigarh

The school continued its ‘Avid Reader of the Month’ initiative during July and August to encourage regular reading and nurture a love for books. Students demonstrating consistent reading habits and active participation in library activities were recognised. In July, Abhigyan (VIII-A) and Divya (VIII-C) were selected, while Aeshani (VII-B) and Vishwas (VIII-A) earned the honour in August. Principal Rani Poddar presented the students with books, appreciating their enthusiasm and encouraging them to continue exploring the joy and enriching world of reading.
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