The Tribune School, Chandigarh

The school, in association with Grey Shades and Rotary Club, Mohali, celebrated the 75 years of independence by dedicating the day to the 'Golden Agers’ of the nation where grandparents of the students were invited. The programme commenced with the flag-hoisting ceremony by Chief guest Vivek Atray, an ex IAS officer, motivational speaker and advisor at Grey Shades, school chairperson Chaand Nehru and Principal Vandana Saxena. An award ceremony was conducted by Grey Shades, an NGO working with the elderly for their physical, social and emotional well-being. Sweets and flags were distributed to the students by Rotary Club, Mohali.