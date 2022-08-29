The Tribune School, Chandigarh

A consultation of the Multi-Stakeholder Working Group on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and Universal Health Coverage (UHC) was held virtually. School Counselor and Special Educator Nikita Sood attended the meeting with Kashish and Aditi of Class VIII, who participated as tobacco monitors for the school. It aimed to provide a unified platform for multiple stakeholders, including People Living with Non- Communicable Diseases (PLWNCDs); government representatives; Civil Society organisations; medical fraternity and educational institutes to engage in discussions and deliberations related to community action for NCD prevention and treatment. It was organised by the Healthy India Alliance, HRIDAY and Strategic Institute for Public Health Education and Research (SIPHER).The Tribune School is taking a lead in creating awareness in Punjab against the use of Tobacco and NCDs.