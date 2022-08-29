The Tribune School, Chandigarh

A consultation of the Multi-Stakeholder Working Group on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and Universal Health Coverage (UHC) was held virtually. School Counselor and Special Educator Nikita Sood attended the meeting with Kashish and Aditi of Class VIII, who participated as tobacco monitors for the school. It aimed to provide a unified platform for multiple stakeholders, including People Living with Non- Communicable Diseases (PLWNCDs); government representatives; Civil Society organisations; medical fraternity and educational institutes to engage in discussions and deliberations related to community action for NCD prevention and treatment. It was organised by the Healthy India Alliance, HRIDAY and Strategic Institute for Public Health Education and Research (SIPHER).The Tribune School is taking a lead in creating awareness in Punjab against the use of Tobacco and NCDs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Some G23 leaders meet Ghulam Nabi Azad; discuss future strategy of grouping
Congress leaders are learnt to have also discussed the organ...
Jharkhand crisis: Amid 'poaching threat', 32 MLAs of ruling UPA flown to Raipur, bussed to resort
United Progressive Alliance of JMM, Congress and RJD in Jhar...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...