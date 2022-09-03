The Tribune School, Chandigarh

On the occasion of National Sports Day, The Tribune School organised Sports activities for students of classes I and II. The students participated in hurdle race, crawling under the net and the tug of war. Principal Vandana Saxena, distributed the prizes to the winners and appreciated the efforts of the sports department and class teachers for making this event a success.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Big jolt for Nitish Kumar in northeast as 5 JD(U) MLAs merge with BJP in Manipur
Earlier, bulk of the JDU MLAs had joined the BJP in Arunacha...
Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party l...
Noted journalist P Sainath announces returning Basavashree award after pontiff's arrest
In a series of tweets on Friday, Sainath makes his decision ...
3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case
Sandeep Nangal Ambian was killed at a kabaddi tournament at ...
3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh
Eyewitnesses say the speeding BMW driver coming from the Tra...