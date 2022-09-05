The Tribune School, Chandigarh

Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, held "Swachhta ki Pathshala" — an awareness programme for school students on source segregation, home composting, ban on single-use plastic under Swachh Survekshan (U) 2023 in the multimedia room of the school. Shalini Chetal, Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, in an interactive session with the students, made the students realise the ways in which they can keep the city clean and green. She was accompanied by the team leader for Swachh Bharat Mission Programme, Shanky, who administered the pledge to the students. Vandana Saxena, Principal thanked the esteemed guest.