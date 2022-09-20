The Tribune School, Chandigarh

A short seminar 'Hindi ko Jaano' was celebrated at the school. Pawan Musafir taught the students the tricks of writing poetry. He introduced the 'nine-rasa' to the children by captivating their attention. He also emphasised that the talent of writing poetry is innate, but any person can get proficiency in creative writing by expanding the power of imagination on the basis of his talent. He enthralled the students with his unique style of narration.