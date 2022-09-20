The Tribune School, Chandigarh

A short seminar 'Hindi ko Jaano' was celebrated at the school. Pawan Musafir taught the students the tricks of writing poetry. He introduced the 'nine-rasa' to the children by captivating their attention. He also emphasised that the talent of writing poetry is innate, but any person can get proficiency in creative writing by expanding the power of imagination on the basis of his talent. He enthralled the students with his unique style of narration.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...