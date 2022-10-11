The Tribune School, Chandigarh

A rally was conducted by the students of The Tribune School under Tobacco Control Efforts. As many as 200 students participated in the rally. The aim is to sensitise people about non-communicable diseases and other ill effects of use of tobacco/drugs. Students raised slogans like "No Use of Tobacco","Tambakhu chodo, jeevan se naata jodo ". They carried placards to spread awareness about this menace. The team of teachers Nidhi, Shelly, Nikita , Sanjeev and Anuj monitored and managed the whole activity.