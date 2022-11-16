The Tribune School, Chandigarh

The school conducted a Capacity Building Workshop on the National Education Policy 2020. Anuja Sharma, Principal Dav Sen Sec School, Sector -15, Chandigarh, was the resource person for the day. She conducted various activities throughout the session. It was an insightful session. As many as 51 teachers from Chandigarh and the nearby areas of Punjab covering around 25 schools participated in the workshop.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Data for development’ will be integral part of overall theme of India’s G-20 Presidency: PM Modi
In a session on digital transformation, the prime minister s...
Shraddha Walkar's friend says Aaftab Poonawala may have been forcing her to convert
Aaftab looked confident, remorseless during questioning, say...
Supreme Court holds Kathua gangrape accused as adult; not to be tried as juvenile
Says the accused was not a juvenile and now can be tried afr...