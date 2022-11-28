The Tribune School, Chandigarh

Students of Class VI visited the Industrial Area, Phase-I, Mohali, police station. SHO Ram Ratan informed students about the functioning of a police station. He sensitised students about drug abuse and cyber crime. Students enjoyed the visit and acquired knowledge from the same.
