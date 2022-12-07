The Tribune School, Chandigarh

A two-day workshop was conducted at the school to sensitise the teachers towards Transforming Assessment Practice for Assured Student Learning. Dr A Senthil Kumaran, Co-founder at The Learners Confluence, was the resource person. He explained the new teaching methodologies that need to be incorporated as per the New Education Policy 2020 and the importance of planning to retrieve better results in future through lesson plans was also discussed.
