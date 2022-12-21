The Tribune School, Chandigarh

The boys’ handball team of Guru Nanak Khalsa School, Sector 30, and the girls’ netball team of Sacred Heart School emerged winners of the fifth Tribune Trust Sports Festival (2022-2023) organised by The Tribune School. The chief guest was Bhav Dhillon, Consul of India to New Zealand. Other eminent guests included GP Pal, Commonwealth Games international referee and national awardee in netball, and Vanshika, international netball player and all India gold medallist. The first runners-up boys (handball) and first runners-up girls (netball) was The Tribune School. The second runners-up boys (handball) was GMSSS-56 and the second runners-up girls (netball) was GMSSS-20. The best attacker in

the netball team was Tamanna from The Tribune School and the best defender was Tanmay of the Sacred Heart School. The best attacker for handball was Shubham of Guru Nanak Khalsa School, Sector 30, and the best goal keeper was Sanyam from The Tribune School. Principal Vandana Saxena gave a token of gratitude to the chief guest and presented the vote of thanks.