The Tribune School, Chandigarh

The Day II of the first career fest being held at the school was attended by Chand Nehru, member of the management committee, the School Head, Vandana Saxena and Jeesu Jaskanwar Singh, Coordinator, Department of Education, Panjab University, a zoologist, educator and wildlife photographer. Chand Nehru shared key points with the parents and the students present at the venue. She emphasised the importance of discipline and holistic development of children and shared tips for better parenting. She encouraged students to make the best out of the Career Fest and also engaged the students in mindfulness activities. Jessu Jaskanwar Singh addressed the gathering on 'Reflecting Uniqueness' through career choices, where he spoke about identifying uniqueness in oneself and aiming towards 'Self-Actualisation'. Students were fascinated with his unique and captivating lifestyle, where he shared his personal experiences in being associated with the Indian Army and Indian Navy. He also shared a few books on inspiration with the students to inculcate motivation among them. The highlight of the session was the new-age career options and the path which lead to them. Jessu ended the session by talking about the importance and role of true friendship in one's life. Thanking both the speakers the school Principal Vandana Saxena encouraged the children to look for inspiration to take them towards achieving higher goals.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Nikki Yadav before she was murdered
Nikki was strangled to death by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot w...
Income Tax dept survey on BBC India continues for second day
The tax department had launched the action on Tuesday at the...
Hindenburg report: Supreme Court agrees to hear Congress leader's plea on Friday
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud will hear it along with tw...
Congress's Jairam Ramesh urges RBI, SEBI to probe allegations against Adani Group
In his letter to Das posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Ramesh ...
NIA announces reward of Rs 15 lakh for info leading to arrest of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir ‘Landa’
A resident of Tarn Taran, Landa, believed to be residing in ...