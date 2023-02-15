The Tribune School, Chandigarh

The Day II of the first career fest being held at the school was attended by Chand Nehru, member of the management committee, the School Head, Vandana Saxena and Jeesu Jaskanwar Singh, Coordinator, Department of Education, Panjab University, a zoologist, educator and wildlife photographer. Chand Nehru shared key points with the parents and the students present at the venue. She emphasised the importance of discipline and holistic development of children and shared tips for better parenting. She encouraged students to make the best out of the Career Fest and also engaged the students in mindfulness activities. Jessu Jaskanwar Singh addressed the gathering on 'Reflecting Uniqueness' through career choices, where he spoke about identifying uniqueness in oneself and aiming towards 'Self-Actualisation'. Students were fascinated with his unique and captivating lifestyle, where he shared his personal experiences in being associated with the Indian Army and Indian Navy. He also shared a few books on inspiration with the students to inculcate motivation among them. The highlight of the session was the new-age career options and the path which lead to them. Jessu ended the session by talking about the importance and role of true friendship in one's life. Thanking both the speakers the school Principal Vandana Saxena encouraged the children to look for inspiration to take them towards achieving higher goals.