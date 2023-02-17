The Tribune School, Chandigarh

On the third day of the Career Fest at the school, the resource person, Riya Saxena, Senior Associate with the RMI India team, spoke on 'Building Sustainability' through career choices. She talked about ways of infusing sustainability in different careers to overcome environmental hazards like global warming and coal consumption. She also made the students understand the necessities of entrepreneurship and motivated them to join their fields of interest in the form of internships to gain first-hand exposure early in life. She also shared her personal experiences and the challenges she had to face to balance being a businesswoman and creating social impact. She also shared different entrepreneurship programmes and sustainability-focused projects to look up to and be a part of, like the United Nations Development Programme and its mission and the sustainable development goals that it provides. The session ended with her one-on-one interaction with students and their reflection on the said topic. Vandana Saxena, School Head, thanked Riya for the inspiring session.
