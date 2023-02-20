The Tribune School, Chandigarh

On the fifth and last day of the career fest at the school, the resource person, Hritwik Singh — an alumini of the school and awardee of scholarship by the AFS, US Government, for an exchange programme to the US in 2016-17 — shared his journey from filling the application form for the scholarship to becoming one of the only two Indians getting selected for the programme. He motivated the students to identify and build their inner drive, talked about importance of communication skills, development of proper work ethic and the importance of self-awareness in their career choice. He also engaged with the students in a question and answer round. Principal Vandana Saxena thanked Hritwik for being a realistic inspiration for students and guiding them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uddhav Thackeray faction moves Supreme Court against EC decision to give Shiv Sena symbol to Shinde faction
Senior counsel AM Singhvi mentions it before a Bench led by ...
Corroded wires, welded suspenders behind Morbi bridge tragedy: SIT report
Of the two main cables of the British-era bridge, built by t...
ED raids premises of Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh coal levy ‘scam’ money-laundering case
The raids come ahead of the 3-day plenary session of the Con...
Nikki Yadav, Sahil Gehlot got married in 2020, photos surface
Sahil Gehlot taken to temple where they solemnised marriage
Punjab-origin man admits to receiving over $500,000 for smuggling migrants into US via Canada
Rajinder Pal Singh had become a "person of interest" in Mani...