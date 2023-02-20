The Tribune School, Chandigarh

On the fifth and last day of the career fest at the school, the resource person, Hritwik Singh — an alumini of the school and awardee of scholarship by the AFS, US Government, for an exchange programme to the US in 2016-17 — shared his journey from filling the application form for the scholarship to becoming one of the only two Indians getting selected for the programme. He motivated the students to identify and build their inner drive, talked about importance of communication skills, development of proper work ethic and the importance of self-awareness in their career choice. He also engaged with the students in a question and answer round. Principal Vandana Saxena thanked Hritwik for being a realistic inspiration for students and guiding them.