The Tribune School, Chandigarh

The Kindergarten section of school presented their annual show 'The Glory of a Garden'. Justice SS Sodhi and Bonny Sodhi were special guests on the occasion along with school Chairperson Chand Nehru. The event started with a prayer, "All things bright and beautiful", followed by individual class performances. All classes sang melodious songs related to the theme. The show culminated with the song "You can count on trees" with the message that one should protect mother nature. Principal Vandana Saxena appreciated the spirit and confidence of the tiny tots. She also honoured school gardeners for their continuous efforts towards maintaining the beauty of the school campus.
