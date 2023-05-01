The Tribune School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated the Earth Day by conducting a special assembly. Students suggested a practical solution to reduce plastic waste on earth by teaching how to make eco bricks by putting plastic waste in plastic bottles. A 2-litre bottle filled with at least 500 plastic wrappers would weigh 1.5 kg which would otherwise cover a room of 250 sq feet. Students distributed empty bottles to all classes to make eco bricks to reduce plastic waste from school.
