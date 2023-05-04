The Tribune School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated International Labour Day. A special morning assembly was dedicated to the supporting staff members of the school. A special prayer and a song was sung by the school choir and the Music Department. Thetudents dedicated poems, sang songs and also shared their thoughts. Also, a handmade token of gratitude was given to all working staff by the student council of the school. The day ended with a lunch party for them.
