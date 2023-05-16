The Tribune School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated its annual investiture ceremony, "Stars in Excellence," on the premises. The chief guests were Justice SS Sodhi, his wife Bonny Sodhi, Chand Nehru, member of the managing committee. It began with the lighting of a lamp, followed by Vedic mantras which signifies the removal of darkness. The elected leaders were honoured by the chief guest and Principal Rani Poddar. They were conferred with badges and sashes. The student council took a pledge to hold school values-love, peace, good conduct, non-violence and trust-and to be a role model for others. Prizes were distributed to achievers in the fields of academics, sports, yoga, art, music, and IT. The annual report was shared by the students, stating the progress of the School in various fields. The school choir presented a motivational song. Kushagra showcased his talent in taekwando, and Pragati presented a Bharatnatyam dance. The chief guest congratulated and motivated them to be great leaders. Principal Rani Poddar congratulated the newly elected council.