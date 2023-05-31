The Tribune School, Chandigarh

Students participated in an anti-tobacco event held at Sukhna Lake. All participants took the pledge to not to use tobacco. A lot of activities were planned for World No Tobacco Day. The programme aimed at spreading awareness in public, especially the youth, against the ill-effects of using tobacco, what the WHO is doing to fight against the use of tobacco and what people around the world can do to claim their right to health and healthy living and to protect future generations. Kashish of Class IX, Taukeer of Class X and Reet of Class VII presented different forms of art and enchanted the audience. Yashpal, Honorable Secretary, Health, praised the efforts of students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
40 medical colleges lose recognition, 100 more face similar action: Sources
There is an increase of 94 per cent in MBBS seats from 51,34...
Army opens fire after suspicious movement near LoC in J-K's Poonch
The firing is reported from forward Karmara village in Gulpu...
North Korea says its attempt to launch 1st spy satellite ends in failure
In a statement published on state media, North Korea says a ...
ED arrests Bengal school jobs scam accused Sujay Krishna Bhadra
Bhadra, popularly known as ‘Kalighat er Kaku’ (Uncle from Ka...
Possessive wife gets jail for scalding husband with boiling water as he wanted divorce
Muhammad Rahimi Shamir Ahmad Safuan and Rahimah, who lives i...