The Tribune School, Chandigarh

Students participated in an anti-tobacco event held at Sukhna Lake. All participants took the pledge to not to use tobacco. A lot of activities were planned for World No Tobacco Day. The programme aimed at spreading awareness in public, especially the youth, against the ill-effects of using tobacco, what the WHO is doing to fight against the use of tobacco and what people around the world can do to claim their right to health and healthy living and to protect future generations. Kashish of Class IX, Taukeer of Class X and Reet of Class VII presented different forms of art and enchanted the audience. Yashpal, Honorable Secretary, Health, praised the efforts of students.