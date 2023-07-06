The Tribune School, Chandigarh

The Science Department of the school celebrated Van Mahotsav. A fancy dress competition on the theme ‘Green therapy’ was organised for Class III to V. A total of 100 students participated in the competition. The whole event was celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm. Students were encouraged to plant more and more trees to save Mother Earth. Palak of Class III A, Hardik of Class IV B and Abhigyan of Class VA bagged the first prizes in their respective classes. Karanveer of Class III A, Pragati of Class III B, Aryahi of Class IV B and Mishti of Class V B got the second position. Class XI students also planted saplings in the school garden to celebrate Van Mahotsava and contributed their bit in ‘Green Therapy’.