The Tribune School, Chandigarh

The school organised a teachers’ workshop titled “Seven habits of a successful teacher”. The facilitator for the session, Sanjeev Bhutani, a life coach for teachers, spoke about the important factors of classroom management and teaching styles. He elaborated upon the significance of goal setting and time management. He highlighted the challenges faced by the students and the teachers during teaching-learning process. This interactive session illuminated all the teachers with a new spirit of coping up with the challenges faced in classrooms.