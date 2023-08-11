The Tribune School, Chandigarh

The Library Department of the school organised a ‘Human Library’ session for Class VII. Human Library is a place of learning where one learns from the living human beings instead of books. Where one learns from prominent persons. Resource person Indra Kaushish along with Sunita Verma, a retired bank manager, started the session with mindful meditation. She shared her experiences and life lessons with students. She also talked about her journey as a yoga and meditation instructor. Students asked lots of questions which she answered very gently and politely. She ended the session by donating books to the school library. School Principal Rani Poddar expressed her sincere gratitude to the guest of honour and presented a token of love.