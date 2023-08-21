The Tribune School, Chandigarh

Independence Day was celebrated in the school. The celebration began with the melodious voice of the student choir group on patriotic song ‘Vande Matram’. Principal Rani Poddar along with Chairperson Chand Nehru unfurled the Tricolour, sang the national anthem and expressed the joy of freedom. Girls of the school gave a fine performance on calisthenics dumbbell drill. A speech was given by Principal Rani Poddar to pay homage to the brave martyrs of the country. Nukkad natak ‘Asha ki jyoti’ was presented by students under the guidance of Rajni. Chairperson Chand Nehru spoke on the importance of sincerity in everything and valuing time to stay radiant and be grateful for everything God provides us with. The programme culminated with a vote of thanks. At the end, sweets were distributed to the students.