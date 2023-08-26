The Tribune School, Chandigarh

The Art Department of the school organised a bulletin board activity for students. School students were divided into two groups. Group A’s theme was “Monsoon or Rainy Season” and Group B’s theme was “Climate Change”. Children used their creative minds in decorating their bulletin boards. In Group A, Class III A and IV A and in Group B, Class X B and IX B were adjudged as the star performers securing first and second positions in both categories. The students were judged on the basis of right information presentation, creativity and organisational skills. Special golden and silver stars certificates were highlighted on the winner and runner-up boards as an award of appreciation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi meets Chandrayaan-3 team at ISRO; says moon's landing point to be called 'Shiv Shakti' Point
August 23 to be observed as National Space Day, says PM Modi
8 die as train's coach catches fire in Madurai; authorities blame 'illegal cylinder' for blaze
All 6 victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh; there were 55 passe...
Chandrayaan's focus now on collecting data, analysis later: Research lab
Pragyan traverses 8 metres on moon
May recommend President's rule: Governor to Mann
Warns of criminal action if his letters not answered