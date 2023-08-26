The Tribune School, Chandigarh

The Art Department of the school organised a bulletin board activity for students. School students were divided into two groups. Group A’s theme was “Monsoon or Rainy Season” and Group B’s theme was “Climate Change”. Children used their creative minds in decorating their bulletin boards. In Group A, Class III A and IV A and in Group B, Class X B and IX B were adjudged as the star performers securing first and second positions in both categories. The students were judged on the basis of right information presentation, creativity and organisational skills. Special golden and silver stars certificates were highlighted on the winner and runner-up boards as an award of appreciation.

