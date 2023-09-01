The Tribune School, Chandigarh

Savlon Swasth India Mission seeks to accelerate and reinforce ITC’s ongoing efforts in sanitation and hygienic education in India. A seminar was conducted by Savlon India in the school. It was an exciting way to teach students of Class V and VI the importance of washing hands in a fun way. Various activities were also performed by the students which enhanced their knowledge and awareness regarding the significance of good health.
