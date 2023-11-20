The Tribune School, Chandigarh

The Tribune School organised ‘The Annual School Fete 2023-24’ on the school premises on the occasion of Children’s Day. A plethora of games and eatables stalls were put up by teachers of the school. The Photo Booth and Tattoo Corner were both a hit among the students. Students enjoyed and danced their way to the lively tunes through the fete. The students and teachers alike, had a gala time at the fun event.
