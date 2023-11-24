The Tribune School, Chandigarh

In a significant ceremony the dignitaries from Rotary Club and Adult literacy along with Principal Rani Poddar formally installed the Interact Club in the school for the session 2023-24. A pinning ceremony of badge was done for president Arnav Sharma, student of class IX. President Arnav Sharma shared the yearly plan and projects their club would undertake during the year. A special highlight was the inauguration of Adult Literacy Programme where volunteer members of The Tribune School will contribute towards "DIKSHA MODEL"(EACH ONE TEACH ONE). The volunteers of interact club promised to bring leadership into action with the pledge of "Service above self". Rotary President Amarjit Singh and Literacy Chairperson Poonam Gupta in their speeches motivated the students to work for the betterment of the society with a virtue of leadership, benevolence and wished good luck for future endeavours.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Snag set right, drilling to resume
Former advisor to the prime minister's office Bhaskar Khulbe...
Punjab government calls protesting farmer leaders for meeting with CM Bhagwant Mann
Farmers are staging a dharna in the middle of the Jalandhar-...
Afghanistan embassy announces permanent closure in New Delhi
Says the decision is a result of broader changes in policy a...
Delhi horror: Demon's street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile's social media
A couple of days after the 16-year-old was arrested for stab...
4 from Punjab's Patran die in road accident in Haryana's Sirsa
The accident takes place on Thursday evening