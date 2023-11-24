The Tribune School, Chandigarh

In a significant ceremony the dignitaries from Rotary Club and Adult literacy along with Principal Rani Poddar formally installed the Interact Club in the school for the session 2023-24. A pinning ceremony of badge was done for president Arnav Sharma, student of class IX. President Arnav Sharma shared the yearly plan and projects their club would undertake during the year. A special highlight was the inauguration of Adult Literacy Programme where volunteer members of The Tribune School will contribute towards "DIKSHA MODEL"(EACH ONE TEACH ONE). The volunteers of interact club promised to bring leadership into action with the pledge of "Service above self". Rotary President Amarjit Singh and Literacy Chairperson Poonam Gupta in their speeches motivated the students to work for the betterment of the society with a virtue of leadership, benevolence and wished good luck for future endeavours.