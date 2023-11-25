The Tribune School, Chandigarh

The school is actively engaging students in the “Mann Ki Baat Comic Book Series” launched by the Ministry of Culture which aims to inspire millions of students through an interesting and exciting platform of story-telling. Students learnt interesting lessons from Amar Chitra Katha and experiences of the people motivated students to choose right direction in life. Youth making significant changes in the society is also highlighted. It is an innovative and exciting platform for the budding generations to learn and respect the environment which has given them all the necessary resources.
