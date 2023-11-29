The Tribune School, Chandigarh

To commemorate the 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, a special assembly was conducted at the school. The assembly began with the chanting of “Mool Mantra”, which was followed by “Chaupai Sahib Paath” done by teachers. “Satguru Nanak Pargateya” shabad was recited by the school choir. Students, through their speeches and poems, inspired the audience to imbibe Guru Nanak Dev’s teachings of equality, compassion and selfless devotion in their lives and adopt his message, advocating for a simple, honourable and morally upright life. A sense of peace and tranquillity filled the air as the school celebrated the day with great zeal.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 states on alert after Centre flags surge in respiratory diseases in China
Chinese authorities from the National Health Commission, at ...
They lifted us on shoulders: Rescue workers recount first meeting with labourers in Uttarakhand tunnel
41 workers were rescued on Tuesday evening after 17 days of ...
‘Practised yoga, took walks to keep spirits up’: Rescued workers interact with PM
The workers hail Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Pushkar...