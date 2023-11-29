The Tribune School, Chandigarh

To commemorate the 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, a special assembly was conducted at the school. The assembly began with the chanting of “Mool Mantra”, which was followed by “Chaupai Sahib Paath” done by teachers. “Satguru Nanak Pargateya” shabad was recited by the school choir. Students, through their speeches and poems, inspired the audience to imbibe Guru Nanak Dev’s teachings of equality, compassion and selfless devotion in their lives and adopt his message, advocating for a simple, honourable and morally upright life. A sense of peace and tranquillity filled the air as the school celebrated the day with great zeal.