The Tribune School, Chandigarh

To promote the habit of reading, a reading marathon was organised at the school for Class IV and V. The winners of the ‘Read-a-Thon’ were Ravneet Singh, Prashant Singh and Aashna from Class V and Agatha from Class IV. The young readers were awarded with certificates and prizes by Principal Rani Poddar. She motivated the students to develop a love for reading to enjoy the magic of the written words in a book.