The Tribune School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated International Labour Day with an assembly dedicated to honouring the dedicated individuals whose hard work and commitment contribute to the school’s vibrant environment. The Music Department featured a moving song performance that resonated with themes of appreciation and solidarity. As a token of gratitude, the school presented ‘Thank You’ cards to the dedicated support staff, affectionately known as ‘bhaiyas’ and ‘didis’, who tirelessly maintain the cleanliness of the school premises. In a touching moment, the school recognised the invaluable contributions of the gardening staff, affectionately called ‘mali bhaiyas’, by presenting them with trophies as a token of appreciation for their outstanding service. The assembly was further enriched with a lively dance performance, showcasing students’ talents and energy. The principal addressed the gathering commending the unsung heroes of the school for their unwavering dedication and hard work.
