The school celebrated International Labour Day with an assembly dedicated to honouring the dedicated individuals whose hard work and commitment contribute to the school’s vibrant environment. The Music Department featured a moving song performance that resonated with themes of appreciation and solidarity. As a token of gratitude, the school presented ‘Thank You’ cards to the dedicated support staff, affectionately known as ‘bhaiyas’ and ‘didis’, who tirelessly maintain the cleanliness of the school premises. In a touching moment, the school recognised the invaluable contributions of the gardening staff, affectionately called ‘mali bhaiyas’, by presenting them with trophies as a token of appreciation for their outstanding service. The assembly was further enriched with a lively dance performance, showcasing students’ talents and energy. The principal addressed the gathering commending the unsung heroes of the school for their unwavering dedication and hard work.

#Environment #The Tribune School Chandigarh