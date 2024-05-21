The Tribune School, Chandigarh

The school organised its Felicitation Ceremony on its premises. Justice SS Sodhi, his wife Bonny Sodhi, and member of the school management committee Chand Nehru were the chief guests. Students were felicitated with the badges of honour for the post of head boy (Gursehaj) and head girl (Ramneet). The newly elected student council members took an oath to faithfully work for the school. Prizes were distributed to the achievers in the field of academics, sports, art, music and dance. Annual report was shared stating the progress of the school in various fields. Many fervent performances were showcased by students of yoga and music department. A special Odissi dance was showcased by students under the guidance of Sayan Mukherjee. Justice Sodhi presented scholarships to the deserving students. Chand Nehru motivated the students by guiding them to work with commitment and care for all-round growth. Discipline and passion to learn should be the key to success. Congratulating the students for their achievements, Principal Rani Poddar encouraged them to raise the flag of the school to greater heights.
