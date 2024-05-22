In an effort to bolster safety and empowerment among young girls, the Chandigarh Police Samavesh team, in collaboration with the Swayam team, organised a comprehensive self-defence workshop at the school. Since its inception in 2017, the Samavesh team has been dedicated to equipping individuals with essential skills for self-protection. The workshop aimed to educate girls on self-defence techniques, instilling confidence and awareness to combat potential threats. Led by experienced trainers, including Lady Constables Pinky, Poonam, and their counterparts Kamaljeet and Gaurav, the workshop covered vital topics such as recognising good and bad touch, and the importance of reporting incidents to parents and teachers. Participants were instructed on effective ways to protect themselves in various scenarios, including how to identify weak points on the body and utilise them in self-defence. Practical demonstrations highlighted different methods of evasion and counterattack. The resource persons emphasised the significance of proactive measures, encouraging girls to attend the free summer camp for further training.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#The Tribune School Chandigarh