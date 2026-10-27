The Tribune School, Chandigarh, hosts Swarotsav 3.0

The Tribune School, Chandigarh, hosted Swarotsav 3.0 - Voices of Tradition and Soul of Devotion, providing a platform for young talent from across the Tricity to showcase musical skills through Hindustani Classical Vocal and Bhajan Gayan competitions. The event was graced by renowned music personalities Vinita Gupta and Prof Dr Neera Grover. Principal Rani Poddar appreciated the participants and commended the Music Department for promoting young talent and preserving India's musical heritage. In Hindustani Classical Vocal, IS Dev Samaj Senior Secondary School, Sector 21, won first prize, followed by First Steps World School, Sector 26, in the second place. Moti Ram Arya Senior Secondary School and KB DAV Senior Secondary School jointly secured third prize. In Bhajan Gayan solo, Delhi Public School, Sector 40, Chandigarh, won the first prize, while IS Dev Samaj Senior Secondary School, Sector 21-C, secured second. St. Anne's Convent School and Moti Ram Arya School jointly won the third prize
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