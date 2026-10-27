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Home / The School Tribune / The Tribune School, Chandigarh, hosts Swarotsav 3.0

The Tribune School, Chandigarh, hosts Swarotsav 3.0

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:15 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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The Tribune School, Chandigarh, hosted Swarotsav 3.0 - Voices of Tradition and Soul of Devotion, providing a platform for young talent from across the Tricity to showcase musical skills through Hindustani Classical Vocal and Bhajan Gayan competitions. The event was graced by renowned music personalities Vinita Gupta and Prof Dr Neera Grover. Principal Rani Poddar appreciated the participants and commended the Music Department for promoting young talent and preserving India's musical heritage. In Hindustani Classical Vocal, IS Dev Samaj Senior Secondary School, Sector 21, won first prize, followed by First Steps World School, Sector 26, in the second place. Moti Ram Arya Senior Secondary School and KB DAV Senior Secondary School jointly secured third prize. In Bhajan Gayan solo, Delhi Public School, Sector 40, Chandigarh, won the first prize, while IS Dev Samaj Senior Secondary School, Sector 21-C, secured second. St. Anne's Convent School and Moti Ram Arya School jointly won the third prize

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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