Home / The School Tribune / The Tribune School, Chandigarh, hosts workshop on ‘Lesson Planning’ 

The Tribune School, Chandigarh, hosts workshop on ‘Lesson Planning’ 

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 30, 2025 IST
The school hosted an enriching workshop on ‘Lesson Planning’ by renowned and experienced educator Dr Phalguni. The session was designed exclusively for the teaching faculty of the school, with the aim of enhancing instructional design and classroom effectiveness. Dr Phalguni brought her vast experience in pedagogy and curriculum development to the forefront, guiding teachers through the essential components of purposeful lesson planning. She emphasised how a well-structured lesson plan not only clarifies instructional goals but also transforms student engagement and achievement. Through interactive discussions, hands-on planning exercises, and real-time feedback, the workshop provided teachers with practical tools and strategies that can be immediately implemented in the classroom. Teachers responded with great enthusiasm, appreciating Dr Phalguni’s approachable style and the relevance of her insights to their day-to-day teaching challenges. The workshop concluded on a high note, with words of appreciation from Principal Rani Poddar with regards to the designing of lessons that are intentional, engaging, and impactful.

