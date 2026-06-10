The Tribune School organises adventure camp for students

The Tribune School, Chandigarh, successfully organised an adventure camp for students of Classes VII and VIII at Snow Drop Camp, Chail. Around 60 students enthusiastically participated in the two-day, one-night educational and adventure trip. The camp featured a wide range of adventure activities designed to develop confidence, courage, teamwork and leadership skills among students. These included the High Rope Course, Bamboo Bridge, U Bridge, Plank Bridge, Burma Bridge, Single Rope Balancing, Zipline and Jummaring. Under the guidance of trained instructors, students actively took part in the challenges, pushing their limits in a safe and supportive environment. A special highlight of the camp was the early morning trek to the uphill Sunrise Point, where students enjoyed the beauty of nature while building endurance and perseverance. Various fun-filled and team-building activities were also conducted throughout the camp, encouraging cooperation, communication and problem-solving skills. The evening was made memorable with a lively bonfire, music and dance programme, providing students with an opportunity to relax, socialise and celebrate their achievements. The adventure camp proved to be a valuable learning experience, helping students develop important life skills, self-confidence, resilience and independence. It offered a perfect blend of adventure, learning and recreation, leaving students with cherished memories and lessons that will benefit them in their future endeavours. The Tribune School remains committed to providing experiential learning opportunities that contribute to the holistic development of its students.

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