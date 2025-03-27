DT
PT
The Unirise World School, Jagraon, releases its latest newsletter

The Unirise World School, Jagraon, releases its latest newsletter

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 27, 2025 IST
The school released its latest newsletter, “The Unirise Times: Volume 4”, a testament to the hard work and dedication of its students, editors and faculty advisers. The newsletter features articles as well as achievements and accomplishments of students and faculty members. Chairperson Rakesh Aggarwal and Director Dr Pallavi Aggarwal commended the editors for their dedication and creativity in putting together an informative and engaging publication. Managing Director Shifu Aggarwal and Principal Neha Rattan have been instrumental in guiding and supporting the editorial team throughout the publication process. Their vision, expertise, and encouragement have been invaluable in bringing out a newsletter that showcases the talents and achievements of students. “Our team has worked incredibly hard to bring together a publication that reflects the diversity and excellence of our school and we are thrilled to share this latest edition of our newsletter with the community,” said Meenakshi, Editor-in-Chief, and the Co-editors Shelly Garg and Deepawali Sharma.

