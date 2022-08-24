The VSPK International School, Sonepat

Janmashtami was celebrated at the school as kids came dressed up Radha and Krishna and danced to the beat of Janmashtami songs. Students from Class VI enthralled the audience with a classical dance performance. The most significant event of the programme was the presentation of the life of Lord Krishna through colorful jhankis. Parents had a great time participating in fun games. The main attraction of the event was breaking off the treasure-filled matki. The Chairman of the school SK Gupta, the Director Pankaj Gupta and Principal Deepika Sharma, along with the teachers, encouraged the students and enjoyed the celebrations.