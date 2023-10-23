The wonderful world

In this wide, beautiful, wonderful world,

With the wonderful water round you curled,

When the bright sunrays shower through the misty clouds,

Bright lightening of the clouds shouts loud.

The wonderful air is over me,

And the wonderful wind is shaking the tree.

My friendly Earth! How far do you go?

With golden wheat-fields and the rivers that flow.

The water of rivers is pure and clean,

Blooming flowers of white, yellow and camerine.

I am a child of this land,

The amazing and beautiful nature, my wonderful motherland.

The beauty of the sky,

Which I won't forget till I die.

So take care of this beautiful nature,

That is our mother,

But the god knows when we start thinking of this Mother Nature.

Piyush Singla, Class VII, Golden Earth Global School, Patiala