The worst is over, well almost!...

Never in my life had I thought I would be writing this article, for going to school was a natural and effortless activity that had never taken a backseat like the way it did during Covid 19.

But here I am, a Class XII student who, after studying virtually for two years, is back to, what they call, the temple of learning. Yes, I am back, but am I back stronger? Hmm.. the situation is quite on the contrary.

Now, I feel good that our school has reopened again, but there’s a drastic change in the situation. It is mandatory to wear masks and use sanitiser. We can't share food with our friends and also have to maintain a distance of 2-3 feet. There’s just one pupil on each bench.

Truth be told, I am absolutely relieved to see people out of 4x4 zoom boxes and am quite ecstatic to see the school come back to life — the bustle and commotion being restored. And of course, nothing beats the clarity that I get when I sit opposite the blackboard and jot down notes from the lecture, my doubts being addressed there and then, in addition to discussing freely my thoughts and opinions with my teachers. However, there is a teeny weeny bit of pressure that comes with a busy academic schedule, but I am striving towards planning my day in such a way that there is time for me to learn, revise and relax as well.

One of the most drastic changes for me would be the conduction of offline exams, which I wrote recently, and realised that a lot of extra effort needs to be put in to retrieve my academic streak back. Nevertheless, I am positive that with the lesson delivery I get at school, I will surely be able to tide over and shine through.

The undying support of tutors has had and will always have our back, which will certainly help us bounce back with power.

A challenge that I faced early on was the abrupt transition in my sleeping patterns prior to and after the Covid times.

Going to school in the early hours of the day and sitting in one place continuously over long stretches of time was not very pleasant at first. But now that I have become more regular, I can feel positive changes in my routine for the better.

Getting an opportunity to take part in co-curricular activities in school is truly a bonus.

Believe me when I say that I am grateful for schools to have opened since this year would mark the last one of my school life, and I desire to remember and cherish it with some solid memories made in reality.

Purti Sharma, Class XII, Spring Dale Senior School,

Amritsar