Theatre festival held at Spring Dale Senior School, Amritsar

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, an annual theatre festival was celebrated on the premises. In this show named as 'Bharatvarsh — The story of India', students were apprised of the history of India spanning over 3,000 years of civilization. As many as 900 students of upper primary and middle school took up various roles to depict the high points of the Indian history starting from the Vedic era and culminating with India attaining freedom on August 15, 1947.

An audience comprising 1,500 parents enjoyed their children taking up various roles on the stage with a sense of pride. The event was presided over by Dr Kirat Sandhu Cheema, Director, Spring Dale Educational Society. Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma said the theatre production showcased the maturity of performing arts and creative arts and departments of the school who were able to put together a grand show within a short span of time.